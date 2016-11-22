    1 / 26

    Thais Swear Allegiance to late king

    People hold up photos of the late King of Thailand during a ceremony to honor His Majesty at Sanam Luang on November 22, 2016 in Bangkok, Thailand. Hundreds of thousands of Thais gathered across Thailand Tuesday to swear allegiance to Bhumibol Adulyadej, the Late King of Thailand, in a ceremony called Ruam Phalang Haeng Kwam Phakdi (the United Force of Allegiance). At Sanam Luang, the Royal Parade Ground, and location of most of the mourning ceremonies for the late King, people paused to honor His Majesty by singing the Thai national anthem and the royal anthem. (Jack Kurtz via ZUMA Wire)

    Photos of the day - November 22, 2016

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    People hold up photos of the late King of Thailand during a ceremony to honor His Majesty at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand; Boats are seen on the Daming Lake after a light snow in Jinan, capital of east China’s Shandong Province; and, Prince Harry meets school children at Holy Trinity Primary School and Nursery in Barbuda.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for November 22, 2016.

    See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.