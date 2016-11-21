Photos of the day - November 21, 2016

Members of the ‘Skipper’ yacht club dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, and his granddaughter Snegurochka (Snow Maiden) sail a yacht along the Yenisei River while marking the end of the sailboat season, with the air temperature at about minus 21 degrees Celsius (minus 5.8 degrees Fahrenheit), outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia; rubber masks depicting President-elect Donald Trump are seen at the Ogawa Studios, a mask making company, in Saitama, Japan; and Pakistani Shiite Muslims attend a mourning procession marking Chehlum (the end of Ashura), in Lahore, Pakistan. (Reuters/EPA)

These are just a few of the photos of the day for November 21, 2016.

