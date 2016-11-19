Photos of the day - November 19, 2016

A South Korean protester wearing a mask listens to a speech during a rally calling for South Korean President Park Geun-hye to step down in Seoul, South Korea; Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian, left, challenges Arsenal’s Theo Walcott during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Arsenal at the Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain; and an Islamic State suicide bomber attacks Iraqi special forces soldiers with a car bomb during clashes in Mosul are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.

