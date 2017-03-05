Photos of the day - March 5, 2017

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldier stands guard in front of the Great Hall of the People before the opening of the fifth Session of the 12th National People’s Congress in Beijing, China; Pope Francis sits on a bus as the Bernini colonnade is reflected on the windscreen, at the Vatican; A Pakistan army paratrooper jumps during the final of the Pakistan Sports League at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.