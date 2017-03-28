    1 / 18

    Gudi Padwa festival in Mumbai

    An Indian girl wearing a traditional clothe takes part in the procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India, 28 March 2017. Gudi Padwa is the Hindu festival that falls on the first day of Chaitra month and marks the beginning of the Lunar Calendar, which dictates the dates for all Hindu festivals, also known as Panchang. (Divyakant Solanki/EPA)

    Photos of the day - March 28, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    An Indian girl wearing a traditional clothe takes part in the procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India; Dust and smoke billows out from a residential house which was blown up during a gunfight between militants and Indian soldiers in Durbagh village of Chadoora, 15 km from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir; and, Tourists view cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for March 28, 2017.

