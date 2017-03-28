Photos of the day - March 28, 2017

An Indian girl wearing a traditional clothe takes part in the procession to celebrate the Gudi Padwa, Maharashtrian’s New Year in Mumbai, India; Dust and smoke billows out from a residential house which was blown up during a gunfight between militants and Indian soldiers in Durbagh village of Chadoora, 15 km from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir; and, Tourists view cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for March 28, 2017.

