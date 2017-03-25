Photos of the day - March 25, 2017

A woman dressed as “Europa” performs during a rally in Berlin marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome; a woman, pushed to the ground by police, tries to defends herself as the police detain an activist during an opposition rally in Minsk, Belarus; Pope Francis waves to the faithful from the Popemobile in Milan, Italy, as Cardinal Angelo Scola, the archbishop of Milan, looks on, after the Angelus in Duomo Square. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.