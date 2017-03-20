Photos of the day - March 20, 2017

A bee searches for pollen among cherry blossoms on a sunny spring day in Lausanne, Switzerland; Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington; and, Displaced Iraqi women who fled their homes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, try to get out of a vehicle with their children at a checkpoint, to be transfer to Hammam al-Alil camp, in Mosul, Iraq.

