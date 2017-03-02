    1 / 19

    Tour guides trained to smile

    Tour guides wearing traditional Chinese dress practice smiling by biting chopsticks at Qingming Grand-River Park in Kaifeng, central China’s Henan Province on March 2, 2017, aiming to provide better service for visitors. (IPA Asia via ZUMA Wire)

    Photos of the day - March 2, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Tour guides wearing traditional Chinese dress practice smiling by biting chopsticks at Qingming Grand-River Park in Kaifeng, central China’s Henan Province; Cheryl Kreiser of Silver Spring, Md. holds up a sign outside Justice Department,as she joined a group to protest Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and, An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for March 2, 2017.

    See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.

     