Photos of the day - March 2, 2017

Tour guides wearing traditional Chinese dress practice smiling by biting chopsticks at Qingming Grand-River Park in Kaifeng, central China’s Henan Province; Cheryl Kreiser of Silver Spring, Md. holds up a sign outside Justice Department,as she joined a group to protest Attorney General Jeff Sessions; and, An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for March 2, 2017.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.