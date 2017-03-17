Photos of the day - March 17, 2017

A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru; President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington; and, A boy joins participants as they take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade on the streets of Dublin, Ireland.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for March 17, 2017.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.