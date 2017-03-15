    1 / 25

    Medical staff protest in Athens

    Doctors and medical personnel scuffle with riot police during a march in front of the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece, March 15, 2017. The Panhellenic Federation of Staff in State Hospitals (POEDHN) called for a 24-hour nationwide strike, demanding a free and universal public healthcare system with adequate funding, hiring of staff, recovery of wage losses. (Photo: Alexandros Vlachos/EPA)

    Photos of the day - March 15, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Doctors and medical personnel scuffle with riot police during a march in front of the Finance Ministry in Athens, Greece; House Select Committee members speak to the media about the ongoing Russia investigation on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.; an ultra-Orthodox Jew gets hit by a police water cannon during a protest against Israeli army conscription, in Jerusalem. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters/Zuma)

