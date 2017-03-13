Photos of the day - March 13, 2017

Displaced Iraqis who had fled their homes wait to move to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq; Chinese President Xi Jinping, foreground center, Premier Li Keqiang, foreground center right, and delegates attend a closing session for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing; and, An Indian reveller covered with powdered colors celebrates the Holi festival in Bangalore, India.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for March 13, 2017.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.