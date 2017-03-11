    1 / 25

    Smits goes airborne

    Seppe Smits of Belgium competes during the Women’s Slopestyle Final on day four of the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2017 on March 11, 2017 in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (Photo: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

    Photos of the day - March 11, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Seppe Smits of Belgium competes during the Women’s Slopestyle Final in the FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboard World Championships 2017, in Sierra Nevada, Spain; Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English setter, during the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, Britain; displaced Iraqi get on a truck to be carried to a safe place, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

