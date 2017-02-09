Photos of the day - February 9, 2017

MagratMD: I fail to understand How a Judge or panel of Judges can arbritrarily legislate from the benches like this. The law in this matter is clear. The president does in Fact have the authority to halt any and all immigration to this country as he see fit. It has been done numerous times in our History with no objections or challenges. This is a simple matter of Judges allowing Politics to enter the fray of upholding the law. I dont agree with the ban, that is not really a ban but a pause rather, but at the end of the day, that does not matter, The president has the sole authority to make those decisions. Not the court, Not the people, Not activists. This is a very dangerous Precedent being set. I cant believe I am seeing this. LEftists are destroying our COuntry and its foundations. Civil war is on the Horrizon. I warn you Liberals, I warn you California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, and the rest of the Blue States, you will not like what happens if you force this. Remember Violence at this point is ONLY coming from one side, and it is your side. Dont push it, you wont like where it leads.