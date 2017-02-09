    1 / 21

    Displaced children in eastern Damascus

    Internally displaced children stand at the entrance to their tent, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria, on Feb. 9, 2017. (Bassam Khabieh/Reuters)

    Photos of the day - February 9, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Internally displaced children stand at the entrance to their tent, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria; President Donald Trump meets with members of the airline industry at the White House; and Switzerland’s Beat Feuz jumps during men’s downhill training at the 2017 Alpine Skiing World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for February 9, 2017.

