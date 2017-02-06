    1 / 24

    Scuffle between police and migrants

    Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp during the visit of Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas, in southern Athens, Feb. 6, 2017. (Photo: Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

    Photos of the day - February 6, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp during the visit of Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas, in southern Athens; Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive to attend “The Big Assembly” in London; and an Indian laborer dismantles automotive parts at the Chor Bazaar (Thieves Market), in Mumbai, India. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

