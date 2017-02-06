Photos of the day - February 6, 2017
Police scuffle with Afghan migrants as they block the entrance of the Hellenikon migrant camp during the visit of Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas, in southern Athens; Britain’s Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William arrive to attend “The Big Assembly” in London; and an Indian laborer dismantles automotive parts at the Chor Bazaar (Thieves Market), in Mumbai, India. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)
