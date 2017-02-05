Photos of the day - February 5, 2017

An Internally displaced Afghan boy looks on as he stands outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul, Afghanistan; several hundred people and their dogs take part in a rally against the hunting with dogs in downtown Madrid, Spain; and Britain’s Prince William, background center, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, background right, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race in London. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.