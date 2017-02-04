    1 / 22

    Donald Trump protest

    Protesters burn a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the U.S. Embassy to mark the Feb. 4, 1899, Filipino-American War, Feb. 4, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. (Photo: Bullit Marquez/AP)

    Photos of the day - February 4, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Protesters burn a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the U.S. Embassy in Manila, Philippines; a Ukrainian fighter of the Right Sector battalion stands in a building damaged by shelling in Avdiivka, Ukraine; and a migrant warms himself around a fire in an abandoned warehouse where he and other migrants took refuge in Belgrade, Serbia. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

