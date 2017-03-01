    1 / 18

    Orange throwing in Italy

    Costumed revelers in protective helmets throw oranges during Carnival in the northern Italian Piedmont town of Ivrea, Feb. 28, 2017. The traditional orange-throwing battle has its roots in the mid-19th century. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

    Photos of the day — February 28, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Costumed revelers in protective helmets throw oranges during Carnival in the northern Italian Piedmont town of Ivrea; an Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq; and, seagulls fly over the Bosphorus River while traffic has stopped due to the fog in Istanbul.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for Feb. 28, 2017.

    See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.