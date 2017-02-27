Photos of the day - February 27, 2017

Female Polar bear cub Nanuq (polar bear in the Inuit language), born on November 7, 2016, is pictured with its mother Sesi during her first presentation to the public to mark International Polar Bear Day at the zoo of Mulhouse, France; A displaced Iraqi woman who just fled her home talks on the phone as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq; and, A performer from the Beija Flor samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for February 27, 2017.

