    Displaced in Mosul

    Iraqi security forces transfer displaced Iraqis who fled their homes during fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq, Saturday, Feb. 25. 2017. (AP Photo/ Khalid Mohammed)

    Photos of the day - February 25, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Iraqi security forces transfer displaced Iraqis who fled their homes during fighting between Iraqi special forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul, Iraq; Supporters of the ruling AK Party wave Turkish flags during a campaign meeting for the April 16 constitutional referendum, in Ankara, Turkey; and, Jacqueline Loelling of Germany competes in the third run of the IBSF World Championships Bob & Skeleton 2017 at Deutsche Post Eisarena Koenigssee in Koenigssee, Germany.

    These are just a few of the photos of the day for February 25, 2017.

