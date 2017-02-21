Photos of the day - February 21, 2017

Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington, enjoys a final morning in her bamboo-filled habitat before her one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program; A group numbering in the hundreds gathers outside the American Legion Post 34 to protest the appearance of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell R-Ky., and the policies of the Trump administration in Lawrenceburg, Ky; and, Milo Yiannopoulos announces his resignation from Brietbart News during a press conference in New York City.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for February 21, 2017.

