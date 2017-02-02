    1 / 29

    Minor clashes erupt in Bucharest

    Romanian riot police detain a man, face covered in blood, after minor clashes erupted during a protest in Bucharest, Romania, Feb. 2, 2017. (Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP)

    Photos of the day - February 2, 2017

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    Romanian riot police detain a man, face covered in blood, after minor clashes erupted during a protest in Bucharest, Romania; a detail of designs painted onto a buffalo during the Buffalo Painting Festival (Tich Dien) in Hà Nam Province, Vietnam; waves hit a train during heavy seas and high winds in Dawlish in Southwest Britain. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

