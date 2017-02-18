Photos of the day - February 18, 2017
Riot Police officers apprehend a protester during clashes at a demonstration against alleged police abuse, in Paris; a model displays a 2017-18 Fall/Winter creation by Spanish designer Andres Sarda during the Madrid’s Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain; and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout speaks during a news conference at spring baseball practice in Tempe, Ariz. These are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)
