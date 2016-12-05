    1 / 20

    St. Nicholas’ Eve in Prague, Czech Republic,

    A street actor dressed as a devil frightens children in downtown Prague in the Czech Republic, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. On the eve of St. Nicholas, Czechs traditionally celebrate by dressing up as Devils, Angels and St. Nicholas, and visiting children in their homes handing out small presents, coal, potatoes or other gifts. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

    Photos of the day — December 5, 2016

    Yahoo News Photo Staff

    A street actor dressed as a devil frightens children in downtown Prague on the eve of St. Nicholas in the Czech Republic; military veterans huddle together to hold a United States flag against strong winds during a march to a closed bridge outside the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D.; and Civil Defense members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighborhood of Idlib city, Syria. (AP/Reuters)

    These are just a few of the photo of the day for December 5, 2016.

