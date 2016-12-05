Photos of the day — December 5, 2016

A street actor dressed as a devil frightens children in downtown Prague on the eve of St. Nicholas in the Czech Republic; military veterans huddle together to hold a United States flag against strong winds during a march to a closed bridge outside the Oceti Sakowin camp where people have gathered to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline in Cannon Ball, N.D.; and Civil Defense members look for survivors under rubble of damaged buildings after air strikes on the northern neighborhood of Idlib city, Syria. (AP/Reuters)

These are just a few of the photo of the day for December 5, 2016.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.