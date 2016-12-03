Photos of the day — December 3, 2016
Kyle Tress, of the United States, competes in a World Cup men’s skeleton race in Whistler, B.C.; people gather under a Christmas tree, marking the beginning of the season in Zgharta, north Lebanon; and students wait by the side of the road to catch a glimpse of the urn containing the remains of former Cuban President Fidel Castro as it passes by on its four-day journey across the country in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)
