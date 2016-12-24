Photos of the day — December 24, 2016

Children dressed in Santa costumes participate in Christmas celebrations at a school in Chandigarh, India; a displaced woman and a child are seen through a window on a bus as they flee the Islamic State stronghold in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq; and people wearing Santa hats bath with lemon slices at a hot spring center during the Christmas holiday in Luoyang, Henan Province of China. (Reuters/Getty)

These are just a few of the photos of the day for December 24, 2016.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.