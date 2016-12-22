Photos of the day - December 22, 2016
A huge wave crashes against Castlerock pier as professional surfer Al Mennie waits on a break in the swell in Coleraine, Northern Ireland; Pope Francis is framed between heads of prelates on the occasion of his Christmas greetings in the Clementine Hall, at the Vatican; and young people enjoy a pillow fight at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)
See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.
370