George: Oh, great. We're getting a cabinet full of generals, billionaires and corporate executives. We now will have a general as Secretary of Defense and in charge of national security. If Kennedy had acted on generals Curtis Lemay's and Westmorland's demands for a first strike against Cuba (or even the Soviet Union) during the Cuban Missile Crisis, none of us would be alive today. But they weren't in the cabinet and reported to Sec. of Defense Robert McNamara. Now, we're getting -- perhaps -- the Exxon-Mobil CEO as Sec of State on the cabinet. I wonder how much influence he'll have on the cabinet when it comes to eliminating the oil and gas subsidies as part of the Federal tax reform? The proposed head of the Environmental PROTECTION Agency has strong doubts about climate change and wants to lift restrictions on fossil fuels. And seems to support Trump's desire to eliminate the EPA altogether. And the guy to head the Labor department made his billions as a fast food restaurant czar, paying low wages and likely no benefits to create his wealth. This is going to be a very interesting four years, beginning January 20.