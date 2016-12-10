Photos of the day - December 10, 2016

A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayers on the banks of Dal Lake, during a cold and foggy day in Srinagar; Leicester’s Wes Morgan, left, and Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England; and police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)

