Photos: Dallesport mill fire still burning Friday, state crews take over

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mill fire that caused brief evacuations in Dallesport, Washington yesterday is still burning Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Lyle Fire & Rescue District, crews worked overnight to fight back the fire. Eventually, teams from the state came in and took control.

Almost all local crews are now off the fire, authorities said and a Wildland Strike Team and Structure Strike Team are working to battle the blaze.

The fire at a Dallesport mill burned through the night (Lyle Fire & Rescue)

The fire, which started Thursday afternoon, initially prompted Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations in the area. However, those were lifted by the early evening.

There is no update as to when the fire might be out.

