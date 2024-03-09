PHOTOS: Crews battle fire in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a fire broke out in a 2-story home in Northeast D.C. Saturday.

The fire, which happened in the 3900 block of Benning Road, also involved the basement of the home.

(DC Fire and EMS)

Smoke was showing significantly out of the home. There were no injuries that were reported and and the home appeared to be unoccupied, according to DC Fire and EMS’ post on X, formerly Twitter.

Fire investigators were on the scene.

