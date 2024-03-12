Photos: Cory Bigsby found guilty of murdering 3-year-old son Codi in Hampton
Cory Jamar Bigsby, 45, was remanded into custody at Hampton Circuit Court on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 after standing trial and being found guilty of second-degree murder and concealing the body of his 3-year-old son Codi.
During a trial that went seven days, prosecutors contended that Codi was killed on June 18, 2021 and that Bigsby dumped his body in Maryland.
Although Codi’s body has not been found, a 12-member jury in Hampton Circuit Court took just over two hours to find Bigsby guilty of both charges.