Photos: Class of 2024

Gifts, flowers, balloons and, of course, the noisemakers are part of the CMS graduation ceremonies signifying the end-of-school year for 2024. Proud parents, anxious siblings and friends witness the success of these students - don in caps and gowns - as they walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.
Around 9,400 CMS students will graduate throughout the coming weeks. Some will enter the work force while others will continue with higher education - enter a new chapter in their life.
The total number of CMS graduates has increased in recent years, while the average graduation rate has trended downward since 2016, reaching 83% in 2023. The graduation rate for 2024 has not yet been released, but four-year graduation rates are expected to take a dip around the state due to the fact that many students had to repeat their freshman year after the 2020-21 school year. One in six North Carolina ninth graders did not advance to tenth grade after the 2020-21 school year.
Visual journalist Preston Jenkins was there to capture some of the memories on Monday, June 10 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.
