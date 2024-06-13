Photos: Class of 2024

A day to be remembered!





Gifts, flowers, balloons and, of course, the noisemakers are part of the CMS graduation ceremonies signifying the end-of-school year for 2024. Proud parents, anxious siblings and friends witness the success of these students - don in caps and gowns - as they walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Around 9,400 CMS students will graduate throughout the coming weeks. Some will enter the work force while others will continue with higher education - enter a new chapter in their life.

The total number of CMS graduates has increased in recent years, while the average graduation rate has trended downward since 2016, reaching 83% in 2023. The graduation rate for 2024 has not yet been released, but four-year graduation rates are expected to take a dip around the state due to the fact that many students had to repeat their freshman year after the 2020-21 school year. One in six North Carolina ninth graders did not advance to tenth grade after the 2020-21 school year.

Visual journalist Preston Jenkins was there to capture some of the memories on Monday, June 10 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

A West Charlotte High School graduate shares a hug after the graduation ceremony at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

David W. Butler High School graduates listen to various speeches before going onto the stage to receive their diplomas at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Friends of an Olympic High School graduate cheer and record during the graduation ceremony at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

A David W. Butler High School graduate lines up before going onto the stage to receive his diploma at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

A David W. Butler High School graduate speaks to their fellow graduates during the graduation ceremony at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Crowd members show their support for the Olympic High School graduate Alan Jair with a sign as his name is announced at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

David W. Butler High School graduates line up before going onto the stage to receive their diplomas at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

An Olympic High School graduate holds his recently awarded diploma during the graduation ceremony at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Two West Charlotte High School graduates hold up their diplomas after walking off of the stage on Monday June, 10 in the Bojangles Coliseum.

An Olympic High School graduate stands in line before walking to his seat prior to the ceremony at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

A David W. Butler High School graduate wipes his eyes before walking onto the stage to receive his diploma at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

A bouquet that was gifted to West Charlotte High School graduate Alana House after graduation, at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Jonas Campbell holding up a picture of his newly graduated uncle Joe Houston after graduation, at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Carl Anderson Sr. gives his granddaughter Danielle Morris a hug after the the graduation ceremony at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Monday, June 10, 2024.