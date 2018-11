Top Spanish chef Albert Adria of elBulli fame is putting the finishing touches on a new dessert-only restaurant that will pair cakes and pastries with bubbly and sparkling wine. Aptly named Cakes & Bubbles, the dessert bar opens at Hotel Café Royal in London, and marks Adria's first permanent outpost in the British capital. Here's a preview of the whimsical, fanciful dessert boutique that's set to shake up London's dessert and pastry scene, beginning November 8.