PHOTOS: Central IL vets take honor flight to D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Tuesday is a special day for over 90 veterans from Central Illinois. Land of Lincoln Honor Flight took them to Washington D.C. in recognition of their service to their country.

Upcoming honor flight taking 94 Central IL vets to Washington

The veterans and their guardians were at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport at 4 a.m. for a chartered flight to Washington. This was Land of Lincoln Honor Flight’s 70th trip to Washington and it kicked off its 16th year of operation.

The organization posted photos of the trip to their Facebook page, showing the veterans aboard the plane, at the World War II and Vietnam Veterans Memorials and at the National Air and Space Museum.

