PHOTOS: Celebrating Easter 2024 with KETK, FOX51

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Easter is here and many of East Texas’ favorite faces from KETK and FOX51 News spent the holiday with their families at church and outdoors.

To spread the spirit of the holiday season even further, they’ve shared the following Easter photos from their families to yours:

Kaci Koviak

Kaci and her family were out in the country and shared these photos of them together surrounded by bluebonnets.

Kaci Koviak and family pose for Easter photos

Kaci Koviak and family pose for Easter photos

Kaci Koviak and family pose for Easter photos

Kaci Koviak and family pose for Easter photos

One of Kaci Koviak's children picks up an Easter egg.

Kaci Koviak's children wear their Easter baskets like hats.

Katie Pratt

Katie shared these photos of her, her father and her dog enjoying the spring air outdoors today.

Katie Pratt and her large dog.

Katie Pratt and her father on Easter.

Katie Pratt and her father on Easter.

Garrett Sanders

Garrett shared this photo of him and his family at Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson this morning.

Ashlyn Anderson

The Anderson family was at church this morning to celebrate Easter. From left to right, Ariel Anderson, Alton Anderson, Tamika Anderson and Ashlyn Anderson, all matching in lavender.

From left to right, Ariel Anderson, Alton Anderson, Tamika Anderson and Ashlyn Anderson, all matching in lavender.

Annabelle Tuggle

Annabelle and her husband attended an Easter service at Southside Baptist Church this morning.

