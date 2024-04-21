PHOTOS: Car crashes into utility pole in Seven Corners; wires downed

SEVEN CORNERS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that several lanes were closed after a car crashed into a utility pole on Route 50 at Wayne Road on Sunday.

In a post just after 8:40 a.m., the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said that live wires fell into the roadway after the crash.

Only one car was involved in the crash. FCPD said that the driver of the car was taken to the hospital. That driver was expected to survive.

(Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Both directions of Route 50 were closed for some time, but as of 11 a.m., FCPD said that traffic was moving in both directions. Some lanes did remain closed for crews to continue working on line repairs.

Some Fairfax County residents reported power outages around the time of the crash.

