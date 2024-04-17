Photos from Bob Graham’s ‘Work Days,’ the jobs the late-governor loved most

Teaching a semester of civics at Miami Carol City High School after being challenged by a teacher was the start of what would become more than 400 work days by former Florida governor and United States senator Bob Graham.

Graham died Tuesday night at the age of 87, according to his family.

To some, it may have seemed a campaign gimmick. To Graham, it was real work and a real way to connect with people up and down the spectrum of life, work and politics in Florida.

“While he valued his opportunities to represent others in public office, the jobs Bob Graham most loved were those he spent working alongside everyday Floridians,” his family said in a Tuesday night statement. “His more than 400 workdays, in occupations ranging from construction to farming to hospitality, created wonderful friendships across the state and forever changed his perspective on Florida and his approach to public service.”

Here’s a look back at some of Graham’s work days:

Broward.......10/17/97............photo mike stocker.........Senator Bob Graham takes a drink of water while working construction at McNicol Middle School. MIke Stocker/MHS

1/03/02 the 68th Annual FedEx Orange Bowl-Miami Herald Staff photo by WALTER MICHOT Sen. Bob Graham shooting the Orange Bowl game as one of his work days. He is shooting for the Palm Beach Post WALTER MICHOT/HERALD STAFF

Herald Files -- 11/17/1977---Candidate for governer Bob Graham works as a busboy at the Versailles restaurant in Little Havana. Graham worked for 100 days at different jobs around the state during his first campaign for governor. The workdays program eventually became a signature campaign strategy throughout Graham’s entire political career.

12/23/02 - CHRIS VIOLA FOR THE HERALD - MIAMI - Se.n Bob Graham takes his work day to the radio station 1020 AM Carnavale in Miami’s Little Haiti where he co-hosted the morning show and took questions, Monday, Dec. 23, 2002. CHRIS VIOLA

FOR BROWARD -- 01/03/02 -- SENATOR BOB GRAHAM WORK DAY AS PORT SECURITY -- MIAMI HERALD STAFF PHOTO BY CHUCK FADELY -- U.S. Senator Bob Graham, right, opens a box of jean shorts from Central America as he helps U.S. Customs inspectors go through a container at Port Everglades. Senator Bob Graham spent Thursday morning, January 3, 2002 working security for Port Everglades. He joined U.S. Customs agents in searching containers and then patrolled the waters of the port aboard the USCG Cutter Gannet. Chuck Fadely/Herald Staff

To Broward, 12/14/03. Photo by Candace West/Herald Staff. Robert L. Agee VFW Post 1966, 350 SW 25th Street, Ft. Lauderdale. U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, D-Fla., holds his 395th work day, giving away toys to children of service people who are now stationed in Iraq. Graham will be serving as Santa’s helper. Here Rebecca Sanchez, age 5 of Hallandale leaves happy with a gift from Graham and Santa. The kids in the background are waiting in line for their turn with santa. Candace West/Herald Staff

Sen. Bob Graham, D-Fla., gets up-close to a reticulated giraffe at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Monday, April 27, 1998, as part of a 14-year “Work Day” community involvement program. Graham, who has completed 335 community work days while in office, labored in the zoo department, taking care of and delivering food to animals in the Nursery and on the park’s Serengeti Plain. Graham said he would seek re-election, during his visit to the theme park. JIM TUTEN/BUSCH GARDENS

4/23/01 Photo by Tim Chapman/Herald Staff,(Miami), Monday. Eric Robinson (CQ), (left), owner of Senior Networks, demonstrates to student Luis Chang(CQ),(right) and others in the classroom at Miami Senior High, how to install hardware to make the system high-speed wireless. Senator Bob Graham, (center) helps during one of his “Work Days”. This is for a business story by Bea Garcia and the school is at 2450 SW 1st Street. Tim Chapman/Tim Chapman

FOR BROWARD -- 01/03/02 -- SENATOR BOB GRAHAM WORK DAY AS PORT SECURITY -- MIAMI HERALD STAFF PHOTO BY CHUCK FADELY -- Senator Bob Graham, right, joins U.S. Coast Guard officer Michael Tanner, at helm, and Seaman Jonathan Becker in a rigid hull inflatable from the USCG Cutter Gannet as they patrol the waters of Port Everglades. Senator Bob Graham spent Thursday morning, January 3, 2002 working security for Port Everglades. He joined U.S. Customs agents in searching containers and then patrolled the waters of the port aboard the USCG Cutter Gannet. Chuck Fadely/Herald Staff

FOR BROWARD 7/2/98 PHOTO BY JOE RIMKUS JR MHS....At Point Blank Body Armor in Oakland Park.Senator Bob Graham doing one of his workdays.Here Bob is looking at a vest he made with David Pisenti,Exec.Vice President of Point Blank Body Armor.He was testing it by shooting 6,9mm rounds into it. JOE RIMKUS JR/MHS