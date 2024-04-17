Photos from Bob Graham’s ‘Work Days,’ the jobs the late-governor loved most
Miami Herald
·4 min read
Teaching a semester of civics at Miami Carol City High School after being challenged by a teacher was the start of what would become more than 400 work days by former Florida governor and United States senator Bob Graham.
Graham died Tuesday night at the age of 87, according to his family.
To some, it may have seemed a campaign gimmick. To Graham, it was real work and a real way to connect with people up and down the spectrum of life, work and politics in Florida.
“While he valued his opportunities to represent others in public office, the jobs Bob Graham most loved were those he spent working alongside everyday Floridians,” his family said in a Tuesday night statement. “His more than 400 workdays, in occupations ranging from construction to farming to hospitality, created wonderful friendships across the state and forever changed his perspective on Florida and his approach to public service.”
