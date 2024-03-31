Photos: Blessing of the animals on Olvera Street

Myung J. Chun
LOS ANGELES, CA- MARCH 30: Hundreds of people and their pets attended the blessing of the animals by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez during Holy Saturday on Olvera Street in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, March 30, 2024. The event has been a tradition on Olvera Street since its founding in 1930 when priests would bless cows, horses and goats at the church "to help ensure health, fecundity and productivity." (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of people and their pets attended the blessing of the animals by Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez on Holy Saturday on Olvera Street. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez celebrated Holy Saturday with a blessing of the animals on Olvera Street. The blessing has been a tradition on Olvera Street since its founding in 1930, when priests would bless cows, horses and goats at La Placita Church "to help ensure health, fecundity and productivity." The line for animal blessings began at 1 p.m. in front of Pico House on Main Street.

A man carries his dog as an archbishop looks on
Ray Garcia of East Los Angeles brings Wicket for a blessing by Archbishop José Gomez. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A man with a bird on his shoulder
Joshua Cueto waits for Peanut, his cockatiel, to be blessed. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A bishop on a street with people gathered around
Archbishop Gomez leads the blessing of the animals. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
A bichon on hind legs awaits a treat
Kiwi Montana, a bichon on hind legs, waits for treats while in line for a blessing. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
Cecilia Garcia brought the ashes of her dog Cachita to be blessed.
Cecilia Garcia brings the ashes of her dog Cachita to be blessed. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
An archbishop splashes water on a man with outstretched arms
Archbishop Gomez blessed people too during the event. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

