Photos: Blessing of the animals on Olvera Street
Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez celebrated Holy Saturday with a blessing of the animals on Olvera Street. The blessing has been a tradition on Olvera Street since its founding in 1930, when priests would bless cows, horses and goats at La Placita Church "to help ensure health, fecundity and productivity." The line for animal blessings began at 1 p.m. in front of Pico House on Main Street.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.