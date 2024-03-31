Photos: Blessing of the animals on Olvera Street

Hundreds of people and their pets attended the blessing of the animals by Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez on Holy Saturday on Olvera Street. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Archbishop of Los Angeles José Gomez celebrated Holy Saturday with a blessing of the animals on Olvera Street. The blessing has been a tradition on Olvera Street since its founding in 1930, when priests would bless cows, horses and goats at La Placita Church "to help ensure health, fecundity and productivity." The line for animal blessings began at 1 p.m. in front of Pico House on Main Street.

Ray Garcia of East Los Angeles brings Wicket for a blessing by Archbishop José Gomez. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Joshua Cueto waits for Peanut, his cockatiel, to be blessed. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Archbishop Gomez leads the blessing of the animals. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Kiwi Montana, a bichon on hind legs, waits for treats while in line for a blessing. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Cecilia Garcia brings the ashes of her dog Cachita to be blessed. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Archbishop Gomez blessed people too during the event. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

