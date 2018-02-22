These Photos Of Black Kids Watching 'Black Panther' Highlight Why This Film Was Needed

Ron Clark Academy sixth-grader De Ja Little, 12, joins classmates in watching the film "Black Panther" on Feb. 21, 2018. (Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters)

“Black Panther,” which opened last week, has been a hit at the box office and with critics. The film is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster featuring a black superhero as the lead and an almost entirely black cast, and audiences are loving it.

Recently, young black students around the country, including those from Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy, got a chance to see the film. Photos captured the students’ reactions as they visited the fictional African nation of Wakanda for the first time.

Check out photos of the students watching “Black Panther” below.

(Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters)

Destiny Ellington, 12, sheds a tear while watching "Black Panther."

(Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters)

Sixth-graders Destiny Cox, left, and Allana Walker watch the film.

(Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters)

Saige Cabral, 10, joins classmates in watching the film.

(Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters)