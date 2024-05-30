Photos: Bishop Michael Martin ordained to lead the Diocese of Charlotte

Thousands of people, including bishops, a Cardinal and priests, gathered at St. Mark Catholic Church in Huntersville Wednesday as Franciscan priest Father Michael Martin was ordained as a bishop.

He will lead the Diocese of Charlotte and will replace longtime Bishop Peter Jugis, who announced his retirement in April.

Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer presided over the ordination. Cardinal Christophe Pierre read a letter from Pope Francis appointing Martin as a bishop.

“I’m yours now,” says Bishop Martin, prompting applause. “It’s a blessing for me. And may the Holy Spirit do whatever God wants to do as we continue to build the Kingdom together.”

Bishop Martin, 62, will lead the diocese’s 92 churches in 46 counties that has 530,000 Catholics.

Here are photos from the ceremony.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - MAY 29: Flanked by the Knights of Columbus, Father Aaron Huber leads the recessional after the ordination of Bishop Michael T. Martin at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - MAY 29: Bishop-elect Michael T. Martin lays prostrate in front of the altar during the ordination ceremony at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.

Bev Martin, the mother of Bishop Michael T. Martin, and one of his sisters, watch over the ordination at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - MAY 29: Bishop Michael T. Martin is anointed with sacred chrism on the head by Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer of Atlanta pours oil on Bishop-elect Michael Martin’s head at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - MAY 29: The Book of the Gospels is held by two deacons over the head of Bishop-elect Michael T. Martin during a prayer of ordination at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.

Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer of Atlanta places a miter on Bishop Michael T. Martin’s head at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024. The miter is a symbol of the office of Bishop.

An attendee prays during Michael T. Martin’s ordination at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - MAY 29: Bishop-elect Michael T. Martin holds the Apolstolic Letter from Pope Francis appointing him as the Bishop of Charlotte his ordination at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - MAY 29: Bishop Michael T. Martin reads from gives a solemn blessing to end of mass at Saint Marks Catholic Church in Huntersville, North Carolina on May 29, 2024.