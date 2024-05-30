Photos: Bishop Michael Martin ordained to lead the Diocese of Charlotte

Redpanda, the well-funded Kafka-compatible streaming data platform that competes with the likes of Confluent, on Thursday announced that it has acquired open-source stream-processing platform Benthos. The two companies did not disclose the purchase price, but it's worth noting that Redpanda raised a $150 million Series C round a year ago that now allows it to make these kinds of moves. This marks Redpanda's second acquisition after acquiring CloudHut, which built a web-based user interface for streaming data platforms, in 2022.
Amazon is rolling out an AI-powered search feature to Fire TV that would enable Alexa to answer open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, and deliver more specific recommendations tailored to users' preferences. Announced at Amazon's annual devices event last September, the feature is powered by a proprietary large language model (LLM). Alexa will also be able to suggest titles included in streaming services you’re already subscribed to.
After Brandon Lloyd sold his second company, Bypass, a payments and point-of-sale software company for sports and entertainment, to Fiserv in 2020, he dove more into the payments industry and realized something: Software companies were getting a raw deal from the payments provider industry. “Companies like Stripe originally built that platform for an online merchant to be able to take credit cards easily,” Lloyd told TechCrunch.
Rhea, a Singapore- and New York-based reproductive health service provider, aims to tackle this challenge by bridging the global value chain and using technology. Rhea said Thursday that it has secured $10 million in funding to continue expanding its service. Previous backer Thiel Capital led this latest infusion, with participation from LifeX Ventures, Blue Lion Global, and FJ Labs.
Intel, Google, Microsoft, Meta and other tech heavyweights are establishing a new industry group, the Ultra Accelerator Link (UALink) Promoter Group, to guide the development of the components that link together AI accelerator chips in data centers. Announced Thursday, the UALink Promoter Group — which also counts AMD (but not Arm), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Broadcom and Cisco among its members — is proposing a new industry standard to connect the AI accelerator chips found within a growing number of servers.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sony’s next PlayStation State of Play takes place May 30, Samsung’s largest union calls its first-ever strike, Punirunes is a Tamagotchi-esque digital pet with a squishy button.
Over the years, fintech startups, particularly neobanks, have thrown a cat among the pigeons in banking and finance by building whole new banking software stacks. FintechOS’ low-code platform has now raised a $60 million “Series B+” investment round led by BlackRock, Cipio Partners and Molten Ventures. This is yet another sign, following the breakout hit of UIPath, that companies from Romania can make it to the international stage without US VCs.