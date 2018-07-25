In photos: Beaches with the most 'wow factor' around the world

A new online platform has been launched that allows sun-seekers to look up the best beaches by region and by interest, be it for families, parties or water sports. Beach-Inspector bills itself as the "first professional beach information platform" covering 1,600 beaches in 52 holiday regions around the world that have been tested on-site against up to 120 criteria. Beaches filed under the "Wow" category are destinations that "take your breath away" and create lifelong memories. Here's a look at some of the beaches with the most wow factor.