Photos: Annual safety assembly in remembrance of a murdered teen held at Miami school

Recently graduated from a Miami-Dade high school, 19-year-old Shannon Melendi had a bright future ahead of her when she was kidnapped, raped and murdered 30 years ago in Georgia. For the Olympia Heights community, her memory is still fresh.

On Tuesday, the 30th Shannon Melendi Commemorative Senior Safety Assembly at Southwest Senior High School, 8855 SW 50th Terrace. The community, alongside Melendi’s friends and family, were in attendance.

Melendi, the 1992 Southwest High graduate, was attending Emory University in Atlanta. That’s where on March 26, 1994, while on a break from work, Melendi was killed by Colvin “Butch” Hinston.

He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2005. Hinston was given the possibility of parole and is again eligible in January 2025.

The first Senior Safety Assembly was held at Southwest High in June 1994. Over the years, similar assemblies have been presented at other local public high schools with the goal of promoting the safety and protection of graduating seniors entering adulthood outside of high school.

Alicia Garcia-Castellanos and her son Evan Castellanos react during presentations during the Shannon Melendi 30th Commemorative Senior Safety Assembly at Southwest Miami Senior High School in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Shannon Melendi was a 1992 Honors Graduate from Southwest Miami Senior High School, attending college at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. On March 26, 1994, while on a break from work, Shannon was kidnapped, raped, and murdered by Colvin “Butch” Hinton. Hinton was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2005, with the possibility of parole. He is again eligible for parole in January, 2025. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

