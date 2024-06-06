PHOTOS: Alleged bike thieves caught on camera in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that it was looking for two people who were caught on camera after allegedly stealing a bicycle in Northwest D.C.

MPD said that on Sunday around 7:50 p.m., the victim found that two of their bikes had been stolen from the 3700 block of 14th St. NW.

(Images courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Officials reviewed video footage that showed two people using tools to cut locks before leaving on the stolen bicycles.

MPD asked that anyone with any information call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

