PHOTOS: 3 hurt in Montgomery County crash involving pickup truck, passenger bus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A pickup truck and passenger bus were involved in a crash which hurt several people Monday evening.

The crash happened in the 11400 block of July Dr., blocking several lanes.

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson)

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson)

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service evaluated several people.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

