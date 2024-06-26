PHOTOS: 2 men got trapped, rescued after car crash in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two men had to be rescued after they were involved in a crash that overturned their car in Northwest D.C. Tuesday night.

DC Fire and EMS said the crash happened in the 4000 block of Georgia Ave.

The car overturned during the crash which trapped two men inside. Crews had to rescue and evaluate them.

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

A child was also hurt in the second car that was involved in the crash. DC Fire and EMS evaluated the child.

All three people who were hurt declined further medical treatment.

