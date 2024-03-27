Photographing the eclipse, King Records project update: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing

A view of the partial solar eclipse through a pair of protective filters at the Cincinnati Observatory in 2017.

Hello, Cincinnati. I'm photojournalist Albert Cesare, and I love space almost as much as I love photography.

The solar eclipse on April 8 will glide fully across the United States, but for us in Ohio, we get to see it in full totality, as the moon completely blocks the sun in many parts of the state. As a photographer with the USA TODAY Network, I'm helping teach people how to take pictures of the once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event during a special webinar on Wednesday night.

Please join us to learn more about taking good, safe photos of the eclipse with tips for amateurs and semi-professionals alike – including my colleagues Courtney Hergesheimer, Angela Piazza, Chris Pietsch and Ayrika Whitney.

What else you need to know Wednesday, March 27

🌞 Weather: High of 55. Plenty of sun.

💽 City of Cincinnati set to give King Records project $205,000 in seed money.

💸 Middletown Works steel plant may get $500M from Biden administration to go green.

⚾ Wittenmyer & Williams: How Shohei Ohtani scandal stokes Pete Rose debate.

🍽️ Highly Recommended: An unforgettable Danish from El Camino Baking Company.

Today's Top Stories

The 2024 Cincinnati Reds Opening Day Parade will feature pro athletes, music stars and more this week. Here's a look.

• Reds Opening Day Parade to feature Bootsy Collins, Anthony Muñoz and more. See the celebs

Rosie Red takes part in the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, Thursday, March 30, 2023.

• Opening Day 2024: What roads will be closed for the Findlay Market parade?

The Glock “switches” or “chips,” quickly attached to a handgun, converting the firearm from shooting one bullet per trigger squeeze to having the capability of firing until the trigger is released, pictured, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Great Oaks Firing Range in Sharonville, Ohio.

• Northern Kentucky man gets prison for being 'primary source' of Glock switches to gangs

Auditor Keith Faber found over 124,000 people were enrolled in Ohio Medicaid and the Medicaid program of at least one other state.

• State auditor finds 124,000 enrolled in Ohio Medicaid and other states' Medicaid

The Enquirer would like to show off some amazing Cincinnati students in the categories of art, character and academics. It's time to vote for them.

• Vote: Cincinnati Enquirer Student of the Week ballot, March 25

