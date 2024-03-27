Photographing the eclipse, King Records project update: Today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Hello, Cincinnati. I'm photojournalist Albert Cesare, and I love space almost as much as I love photography.
The solar eclipse on April 8 will glide fully across the United States, but for us in Ohio, we get to see it in full totality, as the moon completely blocks the sun in many parts of the state. As a photographer with the USA TODAY Network, I'm helping teach people how to take pictures of the once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event during a special webinar on Wednesday night.
Please join us to learn more about taking good, safe photos of the eclipse with tips for amateurs and semi-professionals alike – including my colleagues Courtney Hergesheimer, Angela Piazza, Chris Pietsch and Ayrika Whitney.
What else you need to know Wednesday, March 27
🌞 Weather: High of 55. Plenty of sun.
💽 City of Cincinnati set to give King Records project $205,000 in seed money.
💸 Middletown Works steel plant may get $500M from Biden administration to go green.
⚾ Wittenmyer & Williams: How Shohei Ohtani scandal stokes Pete Rose debate.
🍽️ Highly Recommended: An unforgettable Danish from El Camino Baking Company.
Today's Top Stories
