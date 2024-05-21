Photographer wants charges against Rashee Rice dropped

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dallas police told FOX4 on Tuesday that the photographer who filed a police report against Rashee Rice has signed an affidavit of non-prosecution.

The photographer previously alleged Rice punched him in the face in the early morning hours of Monday, May 6 at a Dallas club, but the affidavit signals he wishes to have the case dismissed.

Dallas police said in the same statement that this is still an active investigation. Rice has not been arrested or charged.

When the story initially broke, multiple media outlets in Dallas reported that he was being investigated for an incident that happened at Lit Kitchen.

The Dallas Morning News said officers went to the nightclub at about 2:30 a.m. on May 6, where a man was sent to a hospital with a facial injury.

FOX4 obtained the police report where the photographer told officers he received an Instagram message from Rice to return to the club shortly after leaving an after hours party. He said he was under the impression Rice wanted to hire him to take pictures, but alleged Rice punched him after asking him to look at Instagram messages on Rice’s phone.

As this investigation continues, Rice is reportedly participating in organized team activities.

This is all happening amid Rice’s ongoing legal trouble related to a six-vehicle crash where an arrest document said Rice was driving a Lamborghini at 119 mph seconds before the crash where he’s facing aggravated assault, one count of a collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision causing injury.

Beyond the criminal counts, Rice and another crash suspect, Theodore Knox, are also facing multiple lawsuits totaling millions of dollars from victims involved in the other vehicles.

