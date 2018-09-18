Photographer travels the globe to capture the world's most beautiful libraries

This photographer has an incredible body of work after traveling the globe in to capture images of some of the world’s most beautiful of libraries. Massimo Listris’s 30-year pursuit has taken him to the likes of medieval chambers and 19th-century wonders. In some mages, rich mahogany lights up rooms, and in others, grand statues, globes and ceiling installations capture the eye. The photographer, from Florence, Italy, said that everything about these grand venues attracts him — from the simple smell of dust, leather and wood, to the pleasure of opening an aged book. (Caters News)

