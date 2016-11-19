Photographer Shakil Adil

Shakil Adil is an Associated Press photographer based in Karachi, Pakistan. He joined the AP in 2001, covering major news events and stories across the country, especially in the province of Sindh.

Adil's pictures have accompanied the following top stories, among others, for AP; the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, the ethnic riots and hundreds of killings in Karachi, the heavy flooding in Balochistan and Sindh, the massive earthquake that killed thousands of people in Azad Kashmir, the Taliban attack on Shiite congregations, and daily life features on Karachi and interior Sindh.

Adil was awarded an Honorable Mention in the NPPA: Best of Photojournalism awards 2012. (AP)

