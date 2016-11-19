Photographer Shakil Adil

    1 / 40

    A Pakistani police commando fires at the hideout of alleged criminals during a crackdown operation against criminals in Karachi’s town of Lyari in Pakistan, on April 27, 2012. Criminals and police exchanged fire during the action that killed two person and injured many, security official said. (AP Photo/Shakil Adil)

    Shakil Adil is an Associated Press photographer based in Karachi, Pakistan. He joined the AP in 2001, covering major news events and stories across the country, especially in the province of Sindh.

    Adil's pictures have accompanied the following top stories, among others, for AP; the murder of U.S. journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, the ethnic riots and hundreds of killings in Karachi, the heavy flooding in Balochistan and Sindh, the massive earthquake that killed thousands of people in Azad Kashmir, the Taliban attack on Shiite congregations, and daily life features on Karachi and interior Sindh.

    Adil was awarded an Honorable Mention in the NPPA: Best of Photojournalism awards 2012. (AP)

