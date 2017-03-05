Photographer Ebrahim Noroozi

Ebrahim Noroozi was born in 1980 in Tehran, Iran. He began working as a professional photographer in 2004, with Fars News Agency.

His photographs have appeared nationally and internationally in such publications as the New York Times, Time and the Washington Post, and have been distributed by Agence France-Presse, the Associated Press, Reuters, United Press International and the European Press Photo Agency.

Noroozi has worked in India, Afghanistan and Iran, and served as head of the photo department for the Iran Daily, as well as for the Alvefagh newspaper, Iran Sport, the Iran Photo Agency, the Jamejam newspaper and Jamejam online.

He has won seven awards in Iranian photo contests, and a gold medal from the Asahi newspaper. Noroozi has sat on the juries of several Iranian photo contests. (worldpressphoto.org)

